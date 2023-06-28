Here’s What To Expect From Jagged Edge At ESSENCE Festival

When you hear the words slick, entertaining and showstopping, think of Jagged Edge’s performance at ESSENCE Festival 2023. As the R&B group gears up for a night of fun in New Orleans, they’re looking forward to experiencing the fan love in person for their first time on the mainstage at Essence Fest.

“We’re gonna try to pull out all the stops and try to leave a lasting impression,” Richard Wingo told ESSENCE.

They promise to provide their fans with an unforgettable experience and shut down any preconceived notions about R&B being a lost genre. Known for their dynamic moments and love songs across the board, their setlist ranges from heart-filled ballads and summertime jams to filling the ears of those in New Orleans.

ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 20: Francesca Amiker, Josh “J-1” Raiford, Brian Casey, Kyle Norman, Brandon Casey, Brian Calhoun and Richard Wingo attend Sirius XM + Pandora Playback With Jagged Edge on February 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

“[ESSENCE Fest] always represents Black excellence,” Brandon Casey said. “Some of the best in the culture get together and put on for the culture and the [fans] never shy away from coming out, supporting and showing major love.”

Jagged Edge’s performance at Essence Festival 2023 promises to be a highlight of the epic weekend. The group continues to make significant contributions to the culture through their melodies and lyrics with songs like “Let’s Get Married,” “Where the Party At,” and “Promise,” that fans are prepping to sing on the big night.

“It’s always about the fans, ” Kyle Norman said. “All the fans have different songs that they like and enjoy, so getting a reaction from the fans makes all the songs feel good.”

As the group preps to get ready, they exclusively shared with ESSENCE the excitement they feel hearing who’s performing before.

ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 20: Francesca Amiker, Brandon Casey, Kyle Norman, Brian Casey and Richard Wingo Of The Group Jagged Edge attend Sirius XM + Pandora Playback With Jagged Edge on February 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

“Once we hear who is on stage before us we look at each other like ‘Hey man, they’re bringing it so you know what we got to do’ We got to come behind them and let them know that Jagged Edge is here,” Brian Casey said.

With the help of their hard-core fans, the energy and excitement are undeniable and the group is ready to fill the New Orleans Superdome with a nostalgic yet fresh blend of vocals and harmonies.

Their contagious power and dynamic vocals will create an immersive adventure, leaving the audience yearning for more.

Make sure to check out Jagged Edge on the main stage at ESSENCE Fest on June 30, 2023. For more information on Essence Fest check out:

