Girls United Creator’s House Is The Gen Z Hub At Essence Fest

The time for Girls United Creators House is right around the corner!

Creatives across the country have a place to come together for a weekend full of fun, networking and unfiltered information that you won’t find anywhere else.

“ESSENCE is currently holding the title of the largest festival of the year, and it’s only getting bigger,” said Content Editor Danielle Wright. “As Girls United continues to expand, we are thrilled to have our own hub, Creator’s House.”

As we come together for an unforgettable weekend at Creators House from June 30-July 2, 2023, we’ll dive into every aspect of being the blueprint as Black women.

We’ll get up close and personal with the most notable women in sports today: Flau’Jae Johnson, Shea Dawson and Te’a Cooper, to discuss their stance on the future of sports, the impact they hope to have on the sports industry, and the mindset that has brought them to this pivotal moment in history.

Throughout the weekend, we’ll have meaningful and timely conversations and unforgettable activations made for Gen Z in the auntie-free zone.

Need a place for makeup? Check. Inspiration from industry veterans? Check. Are you looking for a moment to give the rap girls their flowers? Check.

Creator’s House has everything you need to become an even better person and leave with a new group of friends to vibe with for the weekend.

“Content Creation has driven many of us towards success, and for those wanting to dive deep into branding themselves, there’s no Tik Tok, Instagram Reel, or Twitter thread that will grant you the blueprint you’ll receive at our debut activation,” Wright said. “We aim to bridge the inequity gap between Black influencers while bringing your feed to life, conversing with the biggest names of our generation. From fashion to business and the celebration of Hip Hop 50, Creator’s House is a safe space for us to learn unfiltered mixed with an act bad weekend.”

We hope you’re ready for the perfect weekend to prep for that long-awaited summer photo dump for everyone to see at Creator’s House. Then, of course, we have our must-see afterparty: The Kickback. For more information and to RSVP, visit https://ticketing.essence.com/#/?type=essence&filters=category%3DGirls+United