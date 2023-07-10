Meet The Winners Of The 2023 New Voices $150,000 Power Pitch

Essence Festival 2023 ushered a new group of entrepreneurs into the New Voices Family through the $150,000 pitch competition.

Three Black women entrepreneurs pitched on the Global Black Economic Forum Stage at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture on Saturday, July 1st, for a $75,000 grant, $50,000 grant and $25,000 grant and business coaching.

The history of the pitch competition has been sustained since July 2018, providing more than $1,250,000 in non-dilutive capital and over $650,000 of supportive services to pitch entrepreneurs.

“New Voices Foundation advances economic equity by closing gaps in access to capital, revenue, entrepreneurial education, and networking opportunities. Our growing and diverse ecosystem allows us to positively impact Black women-owned businesses as we disrupt the status quo in wealth generation,” said Richelyna Hall, Chief Impact Officer of New Voices Foundation.

Entergy’s sponsorship is part of a $250,000 donation from the Entergy Charitable Foundation to support the work of the New Voices Foundation in expanding economic opportunities for entrepreneurs of color.

“Entergy is committed to promoting diversity and inclusion, and we recognize the importance of supporting underrepresented female entrepreneurs,” said Deanna Rodriguez, president and CEO of Entergy New Orleans. “This grant will provide much-needed resources to help deserving, women-owned black-owned businesses thrive and contribute to the growth of our community. We are proud to be a part of their journey and look forward to seeing their continued success.”

The winners are $75,000: Brooke Hill, Co-Founder & CEO of Swella Beauty, $50,000: Felicia Jackson, CEO/President, CPRWrap and $25,000: Mabel & Shaira Frias, Co-Founders of LUNA MAGIC.

New Voices Foundation continues to be a ground-breaking, community-building effort designed to build an inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem for women of color and advance their significant contributions to

our economy and society.

The Foundation was thrilled to return to New Orleans and partner with Entergy at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola to support these growing Black women-owned companies and their founders through the New Voices $150,000 Power Pitch.