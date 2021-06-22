Loading the player…

The countdown to the 2021 ESSENCE Festival of Culture is winding down! Get ready for not one, but TWO weekends featuring an immersive celebration of global Black culture like no other. It’s all happening Friday, June 25 – Sunday June 27 and Thursday, July 1 – Sunday, July 4.

In addition to culture-shifting conversations and exciting interactive demonstrations, the heartbeat of our Festival experience has always been the nighttime concerts. This year’s evening concert lineup is bringing just the right balance of new music we can’t get enough of, nostalgic vibes from timeless music we’ll love forever and a taste of what’s to come from our rising artists behind the music that will carry the culture forward.

Get your watch party crew ready and tune in as we celebrate global Black culture with an experience you won’t want to miss. Click HERE for more info on free passes!

Keep scrolling to check out the full performers lineup so far, which includes names like Jazmine Sullivan, DJ Khaled & Friends, Teedra Moses, Ne-Yo, Amerie, Kirk Franklin, Israel Houghton and more.

01 JAZMINE SULLIVAN 2 02 Processed with VSCO with c7 preset 03 Teedra Moses 04 JAZMINE SULLIVAN 2 05 Processed with VSCO with c1 preset 06 D-Nice 07 JAZMINE SULLIVAN 2 08 Gabrielle Perry 09 Lucky Daye 10 Traci Steele 11 Marlon James_Portraits_Kes_20-08-14_020 12 CE9A0014