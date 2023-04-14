ESSENCE Festival Gets Down To Business

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

All avid readers of ESSENCE (and “most people in the know”) recognize that the ESSENCE Festival of Culture is the largest annual gathering of Black people in the United States and one of the largest in the world, drawing nearly 2 million virtual and live attendees alongside more than 41 billion digital impressions. For nearly thirty years, the Festival has been a cultural celebration with a purpose — bringing families and friends together to honor Black culture and inspiring millions with our strength as a community and a people.

Surrounded by artists, musicians, and celebrities that transform culture, we are always in for a treat. This year’s lineup so far is no different, as it includes notable headliners Ms. Lauryn Hill and Megan Thee Stallion, who are commemorating and celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop. Part of what brings me joy at ESSENCE Fest is witnessing how we build community throughout the entire weekend. Whether it’s meeting people from various parts of the country at the Convention Center, or enjoying a groundbreaking performance with nearly 50,000 people each night at the Superdome, or making a surprise professional connection in a hotel lobby, you are always going to find a way to connect with a potential collaborator, customer, or co-conspirator in some good trouble.

Sometimes getting into some good trouble reaffirms our “play hard but work harder” philosophy that amplifies the hustle we bring when it comes to making a real difference in our communities. That hustle is what has made ESSENCE Fest more than a concert. For years, ESSENCE Fest has been a powerful gathering space prioritizing Black women entrepreneurs, creators, founders, educators, entertainers, and community members. And this year, it will be even bigger.

The Global Black Economic Forum has and continues to serve as a proud partner of ESSENCE Fest, focusing on economic empowerment by providing a space for Black entrepreneurs, creators, investors, founders, educators, entertainers, and community members to break down systemic barriers, and create meaningful paths forward to advance the economic interests of the Black Diaspora and other marginalized groups.

The Global Black Economic Forum’s programming invites the community to be challenged, to connect, and to share knowledge, giving it the reputation of promoting personal economic growth and community leadership.

This year, we are hosting two inaugural summits – the Access and Economic Opportunity Summit and the Investment Solutions Summit – which will dissect structural problems in several key industries, outline strategies for change and growth and equip investors, chief executive officers, entrepreneurs, community leaders and others with vital tools and resources to access and scale economic opportunities.

We will also host three days of interactive workshops and presentations in the Convention Center focused on the work, wealth, and health of our communities, providing information and resources you can take with you when you leave the Festival.

One of the things I love about the Festival is that for many, it’s a multigenerational family and community affair. I invite you to bring that spirit into the Global Black Economic Forum’s programming, because it’s never too early or too late to learn, collaborate and invest in economic knowledge and empowerment for self and community.

Alice Walker said it best: “Any happiness you get you’ve got to make yourself.” The same is true for opportunity. So let’s create some opportunities together in New Orleans. I hope to see you there.

Alphonso David is President & CEO of the Global Black Economic Forum. He previously served as chief counsel to the Governor of New York and has served as an adjunct professor of law at Fordham University Law School and Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law.