Here’s What You’ll See, Sip And Savor At ESSENCE Fest’s Food & Wine Event

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence

A drink and a two-step. That is all you’ll need to have a great time at the Food & Wine activation that’s part of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola. In its second year, the Food & Wine event will spotlight a bevy of Black-owned wine and spirits brands that you can sip and shop, with a whole area of the space being dedicated to vino.

But you can’t come to New Orleans and not indulge in delectable food. As part of the event, dishes from the continent of Africa, the Caribbean and NOLA will be made available to your tastebuds. There will be music to dance to and even trivia. In between all of that fun, attendees can listen to conversations that will be had with a number of influencers, tastemakers and entrepreneurs. These special guests will share everything from their journey to starting their own wine and spirits brands, love and relationship advice, to the tea on their high-profile lives.

The lineup of talent set to take part include TV personality Yandy Smith, rapper Jermaine Coleman (otherwise known as Maino), marketing and branding maven Ericka Pittman, radio personality Kendra G, actors Mack Wilds and Tyler Lepley, Mielle Organics founder (and March/April cover star) Monique Rodriguez, Toya Johnson-Rushing and more.

All are welcome to join in on the party this event surely will be — all over 21 that is! Register now for a general admission pass so you can take part in the Food & Wine event happening in the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, and download the app for the full schedule of EFOC events. See you there!