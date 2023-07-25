EFOC: Ladies First: Black Women Are The Future

As Black women peppered in to sit on mounds of orange-colored cloth seats and media began to gather on the outskirts of the ESSENCE Authors stage, one euphemism was universally said among the women in the audience. “Not today, Neck!” A token of appreciation for Candiace Dillard Bassett, the session’s featured panelist, for ‘Ladies First: Black Women Are The Future,’ a session with April Ryan.

When Ryan sat beside Bassett, she cracked a “Not today, Neck! Not today, Satan! Not today, Ankles!” Her version, which brought laughter among everyone in the audience, was reminiscent of the joy and laughter exchanged between Black women. The joy, laughter, and love Black women have for each other motivates social, civic, and political engagement in their communities.

“When we go out, and we feel a disease, we go to serve immediately out of love and to change the community,” said Ryan. “That’s what we do. That’s who we are.”

In light of the recent Supreme Court ruling to overturn affirmative action, she pointed out Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s dissent. She described the response as Jackson being unapologetically straight about who she was and how this decision will impact countless Black women like herself. Ryan reminded the audience of the continuous plight of Black women in politics who have always challenged unjust and unfair laws in the American political system.

“When we see a problem, we go in intrinsically to solve it. We are the first ones in the school house. We are the first ones at the city council, if they are not doing it right. Can you say Mike Brown’s momma?”

Since the murder of her son in 2014 by police officer Darren Wilson, Lezley McSpadden has continued to be active in community organizing and politics. In Texas, Black mothers mobilized to push back against book bans in their children’s school districts. Activism is not new for Black women.

For Ryan, she takes pride in her activism. As the longest-serving Black women White House correspondent, she has experienced harassment and death threats. She recalled a moment under the Trump administration when Sean Spicer unfairly targeted her. The moment that ignited a spell of imposter syndrome was quickly dispelled when she saw the number of women rally around her.

When Bassett stated, she experienced feelings of imposter syndrome. Ryan offered her some words of wisdom. She said, “You belong because you are human and have something to offer. Don’t ever negate that thing, and that’s for everyone.” As Ryan ended, bouts of clapping and positive affirmations emerged from the mouths of Black women in the audience. At that moment, Ryan, the woman who is witnessed by millions across the nation, a presence in our homes and television screens, exuded the warmth of a beloved family member.

Black Women Will Save the World: An Anthem, her latest release, reminds Black women that despite whatever political ruling shakes the nation and the world, we will always find a way to navigate this.