EFOC 2024: JT, 4batz, And Treety Ignite The GU Kickback

Essence Festival of Culture

The GU Kickback transformed the GU Creator’s House into an afro-futuristic day party. Space cowgirl was the theme, and the girls did not come to play. From DJ sets by Miss Milan, Dylan Ali, and Siobhan Bell to eruptive performances by 4Batz, Treety, and JT, the GU Kickback was the Zillennial hotspot.

Activations were overflowing with GU attendees getting tooth gems, customizing tote bags and trucker hats, and trying their luck with a mechanical bull. The VIP Zillennial Lounge featured a customized chromatic newsstand with ESSENCE’s 2024 Magazine print issues on display, and the courtyard offered a mini basketball court to shoot free throws. When they weren’t turning up on the dancefloor, guests were capturing the ‘fits at one of the many decorative photo opp stations.

Kickback guests arrived in vibrant monochrome fits, matching “girls trip” t-shirts, and lots and lots of reflective adornments. Saturday’s sartorial standard was texture and flare, with attendees checking all the boxes. Standout styles for the day included skirts of all varieties: pleated, bubble, denim, and patchwork. Men’s fashion also had its moment, as standouts included statement pieces in the form of button up short-sleeved shirts, perfect for the weather.

In true GU fashion, there were good vibes all around amongst attendees; laughter and screams filled the Creator’s House as everyone shared in each other’s joy. GU Kickback offered the perfect zillennial hub for younger crowds to let loose and connect, face-to-face.

DJ Miss Milan set the tone with the hits, sparking an electric slide to Beyoncé’s rendition of “Before I Let Go.” The digital dancefloor was lit up throughout the day to welcome the many partygoers as they danced and awaited their favorite artists’ and DJs’ performances.

Kicking off the performances was none other than content creator, Raymonte, who brought his lively personality to the stage as GU’s co-host for the afternoon. He started off by setting the record straight: “ain’t no beef, hoe!”, he announced, laying to rest whatever lingering internet questions there may have been. The GU crowd exclaimed in laughter and embraced him as he introduced the first performer of the day, Dallas-based rapper 4batz. He opened his set with his viral hit “act ii: date @ 8,” which was met with fans enthusiastically singing along.

Cantu Beauty ambassador and Kickback’s co-host Skai Jackson hit the stage in a sleek braided pony, and gave away Cantu products to members of the audience before introducing DJ Dylan Ali who took us into the later afternoon with her set.

As if the crowd wasn’t already brimming with energy, Treaty hit the stage and set it off. The New Orleans rapper engaged the audience by inviting them onstage for a twerk contest to close out her set. People continued to flow in through the Sugar Mill as the music continued, including a familiar face or two, such as Jidenna.

Ahead of the highly anticipated performance by City Cinderella herself, JT, zillennials danced to the tunes of DJ Siobhan Bell, who closed out GU’s sets of DJs for the day. The London-based DJ made sure to interact with the crowd as they vibed to her mixes and brought her time to a close by taking a group picture with audience members to commemorate the moment.

JT, GU Kickback’s headliner, and the artist everyone was eagerly awaiting were all smiles as she greeted the audience. She needed only to take one step toward the stage before the crowd erupted. Screaming along to every word, her fans were ecstatic. After her electrifying performance, she welcomed a handful of fans onstage to go bar for bar with her to her popular songs “Sideways,” “No Bars,” and, of course, “Okay,” which was her ending number. At this year’s Essence Fest GU Kickback, it’s safe to say that if you weren’t there, you missed out.