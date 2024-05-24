Echoes of Essence: The Evolution of Male Performers at ESSENCE Festival

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture has stood for decades as a juggernaut, becoming the nation’s largest festival by per day attendance. The now four-day event is a living, breathing canvas where culture, empowerment and Black brilliance intersect—and each night culminates with unforgettable performances. Beyond the spotlight reserved for the queens, we’re called to highlight the extraordinary men who, with their charming looks, personal charisma and awe-inspiring vocals, have helped breathe life into the festival.

The early years of the festival witnessed R&B icons such as Luther Vandross (1995), the Isley Brothers (1997) and Usher (1998). Their impact has stood the test of time: Their discographies have made their way into our hearts and collective memories, while setting an unmatched standard for musical expression. It’s why these live performances have remained in our minds long after the curtains closed.

The ESSENCE Festival has stayed true to that standard of excellence over time—and that also goes for the music that comes with it. At the dawn of the new millennium, the festival’s main stage bore the signature of a male-dominated acts featuring Mint Condition, Montell Jordan and Earth, Wind & Fire. And in addition to that roster of heavy hitters, the festival also embraced the then-growing influence of hip-hop, providing a stage for rap pioneers like LL Cool J and Doug E. Fresh, and later for lyrical titans such as Nas and ­Kendrick Lamar.

Over the years, the festival’s trajectory has included a nuanced evolution of masculinity on its stages. In the contemporary era, a new wave of male performers—including Tobe Nwigwe, Wizkid, DJ Khaled—has taken the reins, seamlessly blending genres and shattering musical boundaries. Their talent has birthed a new sonic era that refuses to be confined by preconceived notions. The festival has also become a canvas for artists who identify as LGBTQ+, such as Big Freedia—further challenging stereotypes and reshaping the narrative of gender.

In 2014, the enigmatic Prince, draped in purple mystique, set the stage ablaze for his second and final performance, a moment forever etched into its mythology and spirit. The following year, Lamar emerged as a modern-day storyteller, a griot whose verses were a poignant social commentary addressing the pulse of the Black community.

Now, on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the annual event, we look back at the performances and legacies of men who have painted dazzling strokes across the festival’s vibrant canvas. Their harmonies and high notes have defined the male presence at our beloved celebration. Meet some of the men who’ve enriched the very heart and soul of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture.

Luther Vandross (1995): In the festival’s debut year, the man with the velvet voice graced the main stage. The powerhouse talent’s megahit “Never Too Much” proved the perfect overture for the inaugural festivities. His performance set the tone for years to come, as he would go on to perform in 1996, 1998, 2000 and 2002, ahead of his untimely passing in 2005.

Maze featuring Frankie Beverly (1996): The group didn’t just perform; they created a space for shared joy and nostalgia, delivering a performance that was a celebration of musical longevity. Songs like “Before I Let Go” and “Joy and Pain” invoked an atmosphere of collective celebration. The show, which also included sets from Cameo and the Whispers, was hosted by Bill Bellamy and Lewes Dix.

Usher (1998): Long before he became America’s heartthrob, Usher performed at the ESSENCE Festival. Only 19 and still on his way to becoming a household name, he’d released only his 1994 self-titled debut and 1997’s My Way. But with hits like “You Make Me Wanna” and “Nice & Slow,” his future was already assured. Usher’s set foreshadowed the rise of an icon.

D’Angelo (2000): We didn’t have to ask “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” because we were there to experience it. D’Angelo’s ballads dedicated to Black women, such as “Lady” and “Brown Sugar,” were beautiful serenades that spiced up the festival stage, creating an seductive atmosphere.

Maxwell (2009): Stepping into the limelight for the second time at the festival, Maxwell gave a performance that was nothing short of mesmerizing. Songs like “Whenever Wherever Whatever” and “Simply Beautiful” connected with the audience. The notes of his falsetto had a timeless quality that echoed through the grounds, and his magnetic stage presence captivated the crowd.

Tank (2012): Making his debut on the ESSENCE main stage, Tank opened the show with seductive hits from his catalog. For his final song of the night, Tank launched into a sultry rendition of “Please Don’t Go” and had the audience on its feet. Known for his sensual hits, Tank left us all yearning for more. The year to follow, he was joined by Tyrese—one third of the now-defunct TGT (Tyrese, Ginuwine, Tank).

Prince (2014): Prince’s memorable second appearance at the ESSENCE Festival was more than a concert; it was an ethereal experience. His electrifying showmanship and guitar solos on hits like “Kiss” and “Purple Rain,” left a purple imprint on us all. This performance marked Prince’s last at the festival, marking a somber to a musical icon. Prince passed away two years later, and ESSENCE set the stage for a heartfelt tribute to him. Honoring his lasting impact on music, the tribute included Larry Graham, Luke James, Marsha Ambrosious and Kelly Price.

Kendrick Lamar (2015): Lamar, a ­modern-day poet, gave a show that was a master class in storytelling—solidifying his status as a preeminent voice in hip-hop. Having already released his critically acclaimed good kid, m.A.A.d. city and the subsequent To Pimp a Butterfly, he performed songs like “Alright” and “Money Trees.”

Master P (2017): The No Limit Soldiers reunited on the ESSENCE Festival main stage to celebrate their legacy in hip-hop and to share New Orleans culture with the world. They were joined onstage by a brass band; and hits like “Choppa Style,” “You Ain’t Gotta Say Too Much” and “How Ya Do Dat” kept the audience wowed.

Nas (2022): Following the socially distanced days of the pandemic, the festival returned in person with a roster of hip-hop acts including Nas. The rapper took the stage backed by a live drummer and presided over a cavalcade of his 1990s anthems, like “The World Is Yours” and “If I Ruled The World.”

Photo credits, page 34: David Redfern/Redferns/GETTY, Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Photo credits, page 35: Chris Graythen/Getty Images, Ken Hively/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images, Sean Gardner/Getty Images, Johnny Nunez/WireImage, NPG Records/PictureGroup/getty, Josh Brasted/FilmMagic/getty, Prince Williams/Filmmagic/getty, Erika Goldring/Getty Images