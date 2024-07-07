The 2024 Essence Festival is here, and music icon Janet Jackson has expressed her deep affection for the host city, New Orleans. Jackson, who is set to perform Sunday night at the festival, opened up about her long-standing connection with the vibrant city.

"The 30th anniversary of Essence, that's amazing," Jackson exclaims. "That's incredible."

Jackson's ties to New Orleans run deep. Over the years, she's made numerous visits, each time immersing herself in the local culture. "I think one of my favorite things about the city - I love the gumbo. But it has to be the music. I'm a huge jazz fan," she explains.

For Jackson, performing at the Essence Festival Of Culture is not just another concert—it's a celebration of culture and community. "I think the one thing people can expect more of that they really never got, I talk a little bit more during this show than I normally do. So I've heard people say that they enjoy seeing my personality come during the show."

Fans can expect an electrifying performance from Jackson, who promises to bring her signature energy and passion to the stage on Sunday night, as she co-headlines alongside Victoria Monét.