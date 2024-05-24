2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture Performer: SWV 

In an announcement that has electrified the music world, the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture has confirmed that legendary R&B group SWV (Sisters With Voices) will be one of the performers for this year’s event.

The trio, composed of Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tamara “Taj” Johnson, and Leanne “Lelee” Lyons, has been a cornerstone of R&B since the early 90s. Their timeless tracks like “Weak,” “Right Here/Human Nature,” and “I’m So Into You” have left a mark on the genre and continue to resonate with audiences today.

As the festival approaches, fans are eagerly anticipating what promises to be a stellar performance. The setlist will not only feature SWV’s greatest hits but also some deeper cuts that showcase the breadth of their musical legacy.

The 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture is shaping up to be an unforgettable event, with SWV’s performance poised to be one of its most memorable moments. As excitement builds, fans from all over the world are preparing to converge on New Orleans for a weekend of music, celebration, and unity. SWV’s return to the stage is not just a nod to their past success but a powerful testament to their enduring impact on the world of R&B.

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola® will take place July 4-7.