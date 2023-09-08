ICYMI, we’re breaking down the most incredible moments from Target at ESSENCE Festival of Culture.

Walking through the bright red Target bullseye into the House Party was only the beginning for eventgoers. They were instantly feeling the party vibe on Friday, June 30 with music from DJ Legatron Prime and DJ Amorphous, plus a performance by Spelman’s official dance team, Mahogany-N-Motion. Later on, founder of Kulture Karaoke made an appearance along with singer Nivea, comedian KevOnStage, influencer Patti Roberts, and Tisha Campbell, star of the original House Party film—the inspo behind Target’s booth.

Rounding out the day, host Terrell Grice and singer Kelly Rowland hit the mainstage at the New Orleans Superdome to tease their appearance at the Target House Party on Saturday, and even stayed to play Sing the Word. This was all part of Target’s amazing mainstage events that honored trailblazers who defined culture through Black artistry and entrepreneurship.

The DJs kept the party going on Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2, while guests also experienced a moment with Nivea and won amazing giveaways, including one from Jasmin Foster of Be Rooted and another from Maya Smith of The Doux. Trailblazing woman of hip hop and radio, Angie Martinez, shared the story of her life in the music industry by dropping the mic with VICE Media Group’s Chelsea Sanders. Plus, there was a Target x Shop ESSENCE Live segment held in Soko Mrkt featuring the amazing Black-owned or founded brands sold at Target.

