Here’s What To Expect At The Essence Festival Soko Mrkt Stage

If you’re an aspiring or seasoned entrepreneur, the Soko Mrkt Stage at the 2023 Essence Festival Of Culture is the place to be. Whether you want to learn how to scale your business, break into mass retail or shop, prepare to be captivated from start to finish. We have lined up incredible panel discussions to give you insight into creating a personal brand, avoiding burnout, navigating hurdles, building community and much more. Translation: You don’t want to miss this.

The transformative experience will kick off on Friday, June 30 with dynamic panel discussions: “Building and Scaling a Food Startup,” moderated by Nina Oduro of Dine Diaspora, “Independent Retailer to Mass Retail: Selling at Scale,” led by Lakeysha Hallmon of Village Market, “New Voices Family Spotlight: Personal Brand, Meet Business Brand” and much more. Throughout the weekend, you’ll also have the opportunity to hear from successful entrepreneurs like Dr. Kristian Edwards of Blk + Green, Myleik Teele of Curlbox, Milan Harris of Milano Di Rouge, and Monique Rodriguez of Mielle Organics, among others.

For a closer look at our extraordinary lineup and to secure your spot at the Essence Festival Soko Mrkt Stage, visit the link here.