A Truly Beautiful Day

Step into the exclusive Beauty Carnival at ESSENCE Festival of Culture with Tamish Bates.

Watch now to hear how beauty is a reflection of who you are and how you show up in the world each day. That’s the buzz for this special beauty edition of ESSENCE Street Style, powered by Target.

As one of the women in this video says, beauty is showing up—so why not arrive with confident, gorgeous curls, twists, brands or locs – like we saw some folks sporting in NOLA.

To make it happen, try Camille Rose Curl Love Moisture Milk to reduce frizz and show off those curls! We also love Sunday II Sunday Soothe Me Daily Scalp Serum for those of you who prefer to wear protective styles during the summer months (or even year-round). Remember to show your scalp some love, shine and rehydration! And a special shout out goes to all the men whose style and hair were unmatched. Check out this Frederick Benjamin Sleek Water Pomade for a sleek and shiny finish for your curls as well.

Last, but not least, let your melanin shine through—without any white residue with Black Girl Sunscreen. You will get all the dark spots, fine lines, and hyperpigmentation protection you want without all the stuff you don’t.

Find more beauty and haircare must-haves all at Target, right now!