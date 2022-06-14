This Ultimate Playlist Will Have You Ready To Sing Your Heart Out With Summer Walker At ESSENCE Fest

Her modern takes on classic melodies from the 90s and 2000s keep us hooked and we can’t wait to welcome her to the ESSENCE Festival stage!

Summer Walker is holding it down when it comes to the new school R&B girlies. Her modern takes on classic melodies from the 90s and 2000s keep us hooked and we can’t wait to welcome her to the ESSENCE Festival stage this summer.

From her debut commercial mixtape Last Day of Summer to her recent album Still Over It, the LoveRenaissance/Interscope artist taps into the most vulnerable and unapologetic parts of herself and inspires many Black women to do the same.

Get ready to sing your heart out about all things life, love and lessons learned with this playlist of Summer Walker songs.

1. CPR

Calling all the lover girls, this one hits you right in the feels and wraps you up in the perfect love story

2. Come Thru

Now this is how you spin a classic!

3. Body

No, we don’t think you get it, we’re obsessed. The imagery and the classic sample is a 10/10

4. Wasted

Come thru with the jazz feels! If this gem isn’t on your playlist, you’re missing out.

5. Session 32

Can we get an extended version, please?! Sis definitely read through one of our journal entries, maybe two.

6. Girls Need Love

Honestly .. never heard a song so smooth.

7. Anna Mae

Is it us, or are the shortest songs always the best? “What’s temporary, me or you?” QTNA!

8. Throw It Away

Summer may be “Still Over It” but this song is definitely repeat-worthy and needs to be on your playlist immediately.

9. Playing Games

“I’m just trying to match your words with your actions.” We felt every word, sis.

10. No Love ft. SZA

This is the song you just close your eyes and rock to, thank you Summer.

