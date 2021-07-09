Loading the player…

During the Wealth & Power experience at the 2021 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, Physician and Family Care expert Dr. Jen Caudle joined ESSENCE Lifestyle Director Charli Penn to talk all about how we can best care for our aging or sick loved ones. They touched on topics including doctors visits, at-home needs and what to expect if you’re just beginning your caregiver journey with your loved one.

The conversation, presented by Tylenol, also heard the ladies unpack the causes and helpful preventative measures for some of the preexisting conditions that are more prevalent in Black communities, as well as how we can choose the pain relievers that are right for us.

check out the video above to watch the conversation in full.