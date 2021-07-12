Loading the player…

When it comes to sprucing up your space, a few small changes can work wonders.

During the Wealth & Power experience at the 2021 ESSENCE Festival of Culture in a segment presented by Geico, we caught up with three talented ladies who work in the event & interior design industries to talk a little about exactly how you can refresh or revive your home space. Licensed Florist & Owner of Blucid Floral Brandi Charlot, Wicks NOLA Candle Co. Founder Tiffany Brown, and Celebrity Event Planner & Interior Designer Courtney Sadler Ajinca each shared several tips decor and tricks that work for any budget.

Scroll down for a look at four must-have items each of the panelists shared that will help you get started with taking your home to the next level. Check out the video above to see the full conversation, which includes tips on how to keep your house plants alive longer, how to choose the right fragrance for your space based on the energy you want to bring and more.