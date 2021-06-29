Shop Your Favorite Black-Owned Brands Now In The ESSENCE Fest Virtual Marketplace!

As part of the 2021 ESSENCE Festival of Culture virtual experience, we’re bringing everything you love about shopping at our live Festival in New Orleans right to your finger tips!

That right, the ESSENCE Festival of Culture Marketplace is officially open! Get ready to take a virtual stroll down the streets of the French Quarter to check out the newest offerings from Black-owned beauty, fashion and wellness brands, like The Lip Bar, Kendi Amani, Mielle Organics, Grind Pretty, LitMom and so many others. Plus, get access to a few special product offerings from our presenting Essence Fest sponsor Coca-Cola as well as our partners at Aveeno, Ford, My Black Is Beautiful, Neutrogena and Walmart. Use the

Scroll down to see a list of all the vendors you can shop and then visit www.essencevirtualmarketplace.com to shop the2021 ESSENCE Festival Virtual Marketplace, open now through July 4! Use the arrows to check out each vendor in the marketplace and click the “E” icon to shop!