AT&T’s Dream in Black: Owning Your Look panel at the 2021 ESSENCE Festival of Culture Wealth & Power experience saw celebrity stylist June Ambrose sit down with Pose actress Angelica Ross to chat about about all things Black style. More specifically, the ladies analyzed the importance of expressing yourself through your look and the impact it will have on others. During the must-listen conversation, Ross shared a few of her style inspirations.

“Definitely Oprah,” Ross said. The actress also cited ESSENCE‘s 50th anniversary cover star Naomi Campbell as another fashion queen she looks up to. “She just always looks beautiful and just flawless…she knows herself, she knows her body type.”

Ross then gave June Ambrose, a revered celebrity stylist who’s worked with Jay-Z, Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes, Mary J. Blige and more with a career that spans over 25 years, a nod.

“Obviously you, June,” Ross said, adding her to the list of inspirational divas. “Let me tell you…even before we connected in person when we first met, I have been following your career in person for so long and just how out of the box you are with style. So I definitely, definitely had my eye on you and your fashion career.”

The two ladies also talked about the freeing nature of head shaving after Ambrose touched on Ross’ own Afrofuturistic style. “Let me tell you, it’s been liberating,” Ross revealed. “I’ve seen so many other women since I’ve done the chop, do the chop as well…I’m hoping I’m doing this for, not just the future and the kids that are coming up behind me, but also the women who came before me.”

