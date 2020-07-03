Nothing, not even a pandemic, would stop us from bringing the ESSENCE Festival of Culture to you in 2020. Our staff knew that you needed to connect with this long-standing ESSENCE experience more than ever. As we worked to build the first-ever virtual ESSENCE Festival, we turned to our partners at Ford, who immediately rose to the occasion and created a space for past and new attendees that honors the traditional festival experience in a new and reimagined way.

Uplifting You!

Ford created a dynamic and interactive space that brings what is typically a traditional on the ground ESSENCE Festival in-person engagement to life virtually. As viewers engage with Festival content on ESSENCE Studios, they can enter Ford Uplifted and visit virtual booths for music, entertainment, vehicle walk-arounds, informative panels, and a super-dope, premium giveaway!

As dedicated Festival sponsors for now 12 years, their commitment to supporting and advancing the Black community led to these exciting Uplifted features:

Register for the Ford Vehicle Giveaway and to receive your free 2020 Ford ESSENCE Festival bag!

Pick from several dynamic frames, snap your selfie and upload to social from The Uplift Photo Booth.

See and interact with the latest Ford vehicle models from the Explorer, the F150, the Escape, and the iconic Mustang.

Ford owners feel the love in the Ford Owners VIP Lounge created expressly to celebrate and thank current owners for being a part of the Ford family.

Visit the Main Stage to see Festival content and access exclusive entertainment such as:

Insightful Ford-sponsored segments from the ESSENCE Festival Wellness House and Wealth & Power featuring gems such as Taraji P. Henson, Dr. Tammy Wilbourn, Patrice Banks, Shaun Robinson, and more!

Sirius XM: Heart & Soul checks in with personalities such as Johnny Gill, Yvette Noel Schure, Beverly Johnson, and Cynthia Bailey

Sirius XM: Kirk Franklin Praise spotlights and interviews many gospel greats such as Anita Wilson and Hezekiah Walker.

Girls Make Beats spotlights young Black musical curators Royal Blu, MK the BO$$, Jojo, Mak 10, laying down fierce and empowering DJ sets

With a joyfully designed Make Your Mark Color Wall celebrating powerful Black beauty, you create a socially sharable digital keepsake.

Have you already visited but didn’t get a chance to check out all of the featured content and activities? No worries, come back anytime to see more. New content posts every day, check out the Uplifted schedule for more details.

Go to www.essencestudios.com/ford to register to access the Ford Uplifted Virtual World within and outside of the Festival.

Get Uplifted NOW!