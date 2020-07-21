Esi Eggleston Bracey & Marc Morial Break Down Dove's Commitment To Eliminating Systemic Racism

READ MORE LESS

June 27, 2020 marked the 1-year anniversary of the passing of the historic Crown Act, which prohibits discrimination based on hair style and hair texture. Though the legislation was initially signed into law in California only, to date, seven other states have now also signed the law into effect including New York, New Jersey, Washington, Maryland, Virginia and Colorado.



Continuing the conversation in support of the bill being enacted in remaining U.S. states as part of the nationwide fight to end systemic racism, Unilever Executive Vice President & COO Personal Care Esi Eggleston Bracey and National Urban League President Marc Morial joined veteran journalist Tai Beauchamp for a timely conversation during the virtual 2020 ESSENCE Festival Wealth & Power Experience. Appropriately titled America Will Not Be Beautiful Until Its Beautiful For Everyone: Dove’s Commitment To Ending Systemic Racism, the discussion heard the panelists weigh in on how the Dove brand remains committed to the fight, as well as how all brands, organizations and the Black community at-large must work together to build a better future free of racism and discrimination.

