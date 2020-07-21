Power Suits: These Three Black Women—A Mechanic, Pilot & Boxing Champion—Are Breaking Career Barriers

Ford brought these trailblazing ladies together at the 2020 virtual ESSENCE Festival of Culture for an inspiring conversation like no other.

The virtual 2020 ESSENCE Festival of Culture brought a host of Black excellence together from across varying industries for compelling conversations about how they’re standing in their purpose to move our communities forward.

As talented professionals excelling in job markets often deemed “non-traditional,” Pilot Kellee Edwards, Engineer & Mechanic Patrice Banks and Boxer & Olympic Gold Medalist Claressa Shields certainly know a thing or two about not just showing up, but holding their own in spaces where we don’t typically get to see Black women shine.



Speaking with accomplished actress & television host Shaun Robinson during the Power Suits panel presented by Ford at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture Wealth & Power experience, the three inspiring trailblazers candidly shared their journeys. Topics discussed included how they overcome daily challenges with gender and racial bias while working in white, male-dominated professions, how young Black women can learn to tune out the naysayers and pursue their own passions and so much more.

Check out the video above to hear their conversation