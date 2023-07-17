Best In Black Travel Awards: These Must-Visit Hotels Offer 5-Star Opulence

ESSENCE's annual ranking of the best hotels in the world.

The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans

Synonymous with N’awlins luxury, the Ritz-Carlton was formerly the historic Maison Blanche department store. The hotel’s grace and charm are evident in its marble floors, crystal chandeliers and lush, private courtyard. You’ll also be perfectly placed to enjoy the French Quarter’s unique cultural flair.

Rosewood São Paulo, Brazil

Inspired by Brazil’s heritage, culture and style, Rosewood São Paulo is an urban oasis located in Cidade Matarazzo, a neighborhood of historic and beautifully preserved buildings from the early 20th century. The property itself is gorgeous. Amenities include a cinema, a music studio, two pools, ample event space and Asaya, Rosewood’s well-being concept.

Hôtel Barrière Le Carl Gustaf, Saint Barth

Nestled on a hill above the port of Gustavia, the capital of Saint Barth, Hôtel Barrière Le Carl Gustaf overlooks one of the most spectacular bays in the Caribbean. The property contains just 21 rooms, bungalows and suites, as well as Villa Diane, which features five spacious bedrooms, each a haven of tranquility with a private terrace and superb views.

The St. Regis Cairo, Egypt

Located in the heart of Egypt’s largest metropolis, the St. Regis Cairo opened in January 2021 and quickly impressed visitors. The hotel offers outstanding vistas of the Nile and Old Cairo, state-of-the-art facilities, signature spa rituals, classic St. Regis traditions, and seven thoughtfully crafted restaurants and bars.

Pendry, Washington, D.C. —The Wharf

The Pendry has quickly established its property as the hot new spot on the Wharf for luxe accommodations and fine dining in the nation’s capital. It’s centrally located along the iconic mile-long waterfront, home to an exciting collection of world-class eateries, shops, outdoor parks, and live events and entertainment.

Ritz, Paris, France

Did you really go to Paris if you didn’t stay at the Ritz? One of the most famous hotels in the world (Coco Chanel lived here for roughly 35 years), the Ritz has 142 rooms—all of which are simply exquisite.

Sandals Royal Curaçao

Sandals Resorts’ newest jewel is situated on 44 acres within the exclusive 3,000-acre Santa Barbara estate and is a convenient 15 miles from the airport. The resort offers 351 luxurious rooms and suites that include lovely seaside bungalows. Top suites are not only equipped with elite butler service, but complimentary convertible Mini Coopers are also provided for guests who prefer to drive while exploring the island.

Rome Cavalieri, a Waldorf Astoria Hotel, Italy

There’s something magical about Rome, but what makes your visit even more special is having the Rome Cavalieri as your exclusive accommodation. Perched on 15 acres of private Mediterranean parkland overlooking the Eternal City and the Vatican, the hotel offers experiences ranging from outdoor cabana spa treatments by the pool to tiramisu workshops.

Best & Black-Owned

Ivy Hotel (Baltimore)

This beautifully restored 19th-century mansion is an elevated boutique hotel with 17 unique rooms, located in the heart of Baltimore’s cultural epicenter, Mt. Vernon. The Ivy is the first and only Relais & Chateaux property in Maryland.

La Maison Michelle (Barbados)

Perched atop a hillside overlooking the sublime Caribbean Sea, along the Platinum Coast on the breathtaking island of Barbados, Villa La Maison Michelle combines the idyllic Caribbean lifestyle with five-star boutique luxury.

Salamander Resort (Middleburg, Virginia)

Sheila Johnson opened the doors to the Salamander Resort & Spa in August 2013, later becoming the only Black woman to wholly own a Forbes five-star resort—and she continues to reign supreme. The property exudes excellence in every sense of the word, including the caliber of its visitors.

This originally appeared in July/August 2023 issue of ESSENCE magazine, on newsstands now!