Zendaya Wore Two Couture Gowns To The 2020 Emmys

The internet exploded with joy as Zendaya took home an Emmy yesterday for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in the show Euphoria on HBO.

Last fall when the show premiered, the actress won the hearts of many as her character “Rue” showcased an unbalanced teenager maneuvering through her day-to-day. For the Disney introduced actress, this role was a step out of her comfort zone and her win yesterday made history as she became the youngest actor and 2nd Black woman to take home the award.

As the virtual ceremony started, the 24-year-old actress dressed like a champion sporting a purple and black Christopher John Rogers FW20 ensemble. Rogers, just. 26-year-old took home the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund in 2019 and won the CFDA Award for Best Emerging Designer last week.

“So grateful to have individuals who understand the zeitgeist, and navigate getting dressed and presenting themselves in these spaces with glamour, intelligence, and humor,” the designer wrote on Instagram. For her second look of the night, the star wore a Giorgio Armani gown showcasing a classic couture style while accepting the prestigious award.

Check out both fashion moments below.