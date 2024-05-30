Lizzo’s YITTY Unveils New Campaign With The Los Angeles LGBT Center

Yitty

YITTY’s ethos lies in diversity and inclusion in every aspect authentically. This is why their announcement of continuing their partnership with the Los Angeles LGBT Center wasn’t a surprise. The center champions the LGBTQIA+ community by offering services for individuals more than any other organization globally, making it a leading force in its communities.

With a new pride campaign entitled “Keep It Real With Your Body,” YITTY showcases moments of radical self-love, joy, diversity, and beauty with models donning brightly colored hues of the pride flag. Pieces from netted tops, sheer shirts, and graphic tanks fill the campaign. The full series will be released on June 5 via YITTY’s social media channels to celebrate Pride Month.

Through working with the center again, the brand also announced it will be the official sponsor for the 25th Annual Trans Pride LA on June 14 and 15, hosted by the Trans* Lounge Program. The program focuses on groundbreaking education and empowerment dedicated to serving trans people in Los Angeles.

This is the second year in which YITTY has been involved with supporting and empowering trans and gender-nonconforming communities. Since 2022, the brand and the center’s collaboration has been able to create a safe space that is inclusive, diverse, and accepting for all. Despite anti-trans and anti-drag legislation that threatens the rights and well-being of the LGBT community, the brand is dedicated to amplifying queer voices.

One of the models in the campaign, Shai Mack, expressed her love for her community. “I feel good in my body when I’m around my community, and [with] the people that love and support me, and make me feel beautiful no matter what state I’m in,” she said in a statement. “It’s important for people who are younger than me, or people who aren’t just as confident in their identity, to see people living their life and being Queer,” Mack added.

Shop the YITTY Pride campaign on yitty.com and learn more about the Los Angeles LGBT Center at lalgbtcenter.org.