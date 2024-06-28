WNBA Tunnel Moments Of The Week

Phoenix Mercury/WME

This year’s WNBA season has us glued to the tunnel outfits of the players. In 2024, the ladies who show up as their most authentic selves on the court are also taking risks in regard to the style decisions their making off the court. And the results have been quite fruitful. We’re keying on our favorite fashionable moments from these diligent players.

For instance, this week Kahleah Copper of the Phoenix Mercury delved into her masculine-feminine bag when she paired a muscle tee with a slouchy pair of denim jeans. The detailing on her jeans was exquisite.

Next, Skylar Diggins arrived for a game in a highlighter green two-piece set that was apt for any fashion week overseas. The oversized trouser was my favorite part of this outfit. Separately, she served up yet another killer look when she donned a sleek tan blazer with matching bottoms and black sunglasses. A knitted top underneath set the ‘fit off.

Keep scrolling for more exceptional WNBA tunnel looks from this week.

Kahleah Copper

Rae Burrell

Skylar Diggins

Jordan Horston

Teaira McCowan

Courtney Williams

Olivia Nelson-Ododa

Skylar Diggins

Tiffany Hayes

Isabelle Harrison