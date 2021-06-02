WNBA Player Natasha Cloud Launches “Petal to the Metal” Converse Sneaker

WNBA star Natasha Cloud is an athlete with a mission. The Washington Mystics guard took the 2020 WNBA season off to focus on social justice vs. running offense on the court. Well, Cloud is back for the 2021 season and is wearing Converse for the first time since signing with the brand. She will be wearing her ‘Petal to the Metal’ PE—a first for Converse, who has never had a PE with a WNBA player.

The colorway and name of the shoe is inspired by Cloud’s rose tattoo. She shares that the rose is “a reflection of my commitment to my family.” The shoe has the symbol on each of its heels and the colorway resembles her tattoo through a blush of Pink Foam, Chambray Blue, and Spring Green. These colors represent a new season in full bloom. Cloud is known for using her platform to create community and her leadership abilities. She’s fearless when it comes to using her voice to take a stand for herself, her fellow teammates, as well as the Black and LGBTQIA+ communities. Cloud serves as a champion both on and off the court. In regards to the shoe, she shares, “I wanted the shoe to signify looking to new horizons, collective growth and regenerating oneself.”

The Converse All Star BB Evo is a performance shoe that helps players dominate on the court with quick moves and dynamic reactions. Launched in August 2020, Cloud along with other players like Oubre Jr. and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander provided consistent feedback to ensure a design that would facilitate on-court control. Richard Ward, Converse Design Director of Footwear explained, “Athletes are, more than ever, dedicated to self-expression on and off the court. We wanted to build the upper in a way that allowed for more expressive and bold paneling through a distinctive split. This also allowed us to solve for a performance need, through lockdown and stability.”

The shoe still has familiar details from its predecessor and the overall Converse brand. You will still see the Star Chevron logo; however, it’s blurred to represent movement and speed. Cloud’s shoe holds a deeper meaning to her community and desire for social justice—you can join and represent too. The shoe goes on sale beginning June 3 at Converse.com and select global retailers.