If you didn’t get to check out DJ D.Nice’s Instagram live session last weekend, you missed out. As the world was slowly starting to come to terms with our new stay-at-home mandate, the beloved DJ curated a party for thousands of people right in their living room which, was also nicknamed Club Quarantine.

Now to turn his legendary Instagram live streaming into a philanthropic effort, D.Nice has partnered with Will Smith’s sports-inspired streetwear brand Bel-Air Athletic to produce, customize and design a limited-edition, Club Quarantine hoodie. As part of the announcement, Smith, Bel-Air Athletics and D-Nice will be donating 50 percent of net proceeds from the individual sale of each hoodie to the CDC Foundation Combat Coronavirus Fund.

“It’s truly special to collaborate with Will and Bel-Air Athletics on this initiative,” DJ D-Nice said. “This is a unique opportunity for us to take our passion for entertainment, fashion, and connecting people, and use it to support our healthcare professionals in a meaningful way. They are the true heroes on the front lines of this battle against COVID-19.”

The Club Quarantine Hoodie is available for purchase for $75 on www.belairathletics.com.