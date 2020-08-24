Due to the pandemic, it’s hard to tell what trends will reign true this up and coming season. Everything predicted as far as fashion has been uprooted in result of the current state of the world. From a striking virus to the multitude of social issues, the fashion industry has had to adapt to the trying time.

For me, I’ve been using this extended work from home time period to invest in luxe leisure wear to get me throughout my day. While I am planning to spend most of this winter indoors due to the arguable uncertainty of COVID-19, that still doesn’t stop my urge to indulge into a few essentials that can be sported throughout the colder months.

From a Sindy Liang fleece to a Canada Goose waist bag, here’s what I’m eyeing this week.