Watch Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall-Winter 2020 Show Live

Artistic Director of Louis Vuitton’s womenswear, Nicolas Ghesquière has continued to elevate the French fashion house over throughout his six-year tenure. Maintaining the brands luxury allure by creating stunning collections that stay true to the brands iconic heritage while infusing modern updates that consumers have grown to love.

Louis Vuitton will debut its women’s fall/winter 2020 runway show live from Paris on Tuesday, March 3rd at 12:30PM EST. Ensure your front row seat and watch the show right here, below.