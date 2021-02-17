With the fashion industry’s known lack of racial parity, the topic of diversity and inclusion among both consumers and industry professionals is no new feat. However, the heightened stream of events still settling in from 2020 have brought the conversation front and center. Since the widespread resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement, which in fashion and other corporate industries, resulted in the Instagram “black square” phenomena, the conversation of “What’s next?” in moving the needle forward has been omnipresent. Black industry leaders have since dedicated themselves to driving change in the fashion community, and, in a partnership with sponsor American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Harlem’s Fashion Row’s (HFR) 3rd Annual Digital Fashion Summit is where the conversation will come together on a grand scale.

“The year 2020 has revived many concerns in the fashion industry regarding the lack of diversity and inclusions of Blacks in retail, top management positions, and not being able to receive funding,” Brandice Daniels, Founder and CEO of HFR said. “Our goal is to educate the industry on potential solutions, provide solutions to brands still searching for answers, and to share the best practices over the past six months.”

The event, titled “Moving Beyond the Black Box, A New Conversation About Race” and taking place digitally Thursday February 18 from 9 AM to 5 PM EST, brings more than 50 fashion and retail industry professionals for a conversation on race and fashion that will leave attendees with real, actionable strategies.

The 2021 summit will feature a variety of speakers, including Tom Ford, Fashion Designer, Filmmaker, and Chairman of the CFDA, who will deliver the keynote address, while Editor-in-Chief of Harper’s BAZAAR, Samira Nasr, Founder and Designer, Tommy Hilfiger, Author and former Wall Street Journalist, Teri Agins and Fashion Designer, Sergio Hudson will join as guest panelists. “

In an event set to truly encompass the current shift of fashion and more, virtual attendees can expect a Q & A session with the founders of Black in Fashion Council Lindsay Peoples Wagner and Sandrine Charles, as well as with Aurora James, creator of the 15% Pledge. In between falls conversations around everything from how brands and retailers can collaborate with Black designers, and fashion as it relates to HBCUs.