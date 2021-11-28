LVMH announces that Virgil Abloh, Creative Director of Louis Vuitton’s Menswear and founder of Off-White, died on November 28th. It was revealed that the 41-year old streetwear legend had been privately battling cancer for several years.

Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH, said in the official news release, “We are all shocked after this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow, and we are all thinking of his loved ones after the passing of their husband, their father, their brother, or their friend.”

According to Vogue, Abloh “battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments.”

Virgil made history after becoming the first Black man to hold an Artistic Director position at a luxury fashion house and he brought Black culture to the runway as the driving force behind the evolution of streetwear. His impact will transcend time and forever be an inflection point in history.

Rest In Power, King.