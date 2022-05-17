Vince Camuto’s Sale Includes The Chicest Shoes And Accessories For Summer

As we near the hottest months of the year, there are only a couple things on the mind of a fashionista: the first is building a summer wardrobe you never want to take off, and the second is booking a vacation or two – on which to wear said summer wardrobe, of course. In the event that you decide to tackle the former first, now is the best time to do it, as Vince Camuto’s Friends and Family Sale is finally here, and it comes with an offer of 25 percent off some of the brand’s best styles, including shoes, handbags and other accessories that are beyond fitting for the season.

For the uninitiated, Vince Camuto is the longstanding American brand serving up designer styles and quality for a fairly affordable and non-intimating price. And when those kinds of styles go on a sale, you simply don’t pass it up. Just as you’d expect, the brand’s current selection includes every shoe trend you’d want to indulge in, from weaved leather mules, to clogs, platforms and dad sandals. Then, handbags for every occasion, from the work tote, to the everyday shoulder bag, to the night out crossbody. As the sale is here only through May 18, these summer steals won’t last long. Ahead, shop of few of our favorites.