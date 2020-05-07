Luxury designer Victor Glemaud is a silent force in the fashion industry. Shy of the spotlight, Glemaud’s namesake brand is carried in major retailers like Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom.

During this pandemic, designers are curating ideations to promote their brand. In the era of expansion and inclusivity within the industry today, Victor Glemaud announced that his line will be offering a larger size range for Fall/Winter. After the designer’s collaboration with plus size shop 11 Honore, he is now offering curvy sizing for his next collection.

In conjunction with the relaunch of Glemaud’s website, a few of his friends, singer Adeline, Indira Scott, Kimberly Drew and Precious Lee, collaborated in a series of videos of themselves in different looks dancing. His curve-hugging designs seemingly fit like a glove and exceptionally stand out in movement.

Featured looks will be available to pre-order from the website in sizes L to 3XL from Thursday, May 7. Shop here.