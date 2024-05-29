Vavvoune Is A Portal Of Preservation And Innovation For Designer Valerie Blaise

Vavvoune

In 2015, Valerie Blaise began making leather bags by hand just for pleasure. Self-expression was the vehicle that drove Blaise to continue this hobby by creating her brand in 2018 after a genuine interest from the public. After a year in school at the Fisher College of Fashion Marketing in Boston, she dropped out and took a leap into entrepreneurship that she would never turn back from.

From a young age, Blaise remembers being drawn to handbags. About a decade ago, Blaise reminisced about purchasing one online from a vintage store whose name escapes her. “Once the piece was delivered to me, I was amazed at how beautifully unexpected it was,” she told ESSENCE. “I fell in love with the leather that it was constructed with and admired its intricacies,” she added.

The name Vavvoune was an idea based on Blaise’s childhood nickname. When she lived in Haiti, everyone on the island, children and adults, had one as a way to express their stories and identity apart from their given names. After her move to Boston, that loving call faded from her family members as she left them in Haiti. With her brand, she’s preserving that aspect of her identity.

Vavvoune

While school wasn’t in the cards for Blaise, once she moved to New York in 2012, she kept learning about the industry she was working in. From non-credit courses at the Fashion Institute of Technology on leather and a proper sketching class to researching on the internet, learning to sew, and reading books on design, Blaise’s self-initiative and dedication to being a student of her craft has made her brand grow into what it is today. The name Vavvoune serves as preservation of the designer’s identity, within her design process, her Haitian culture is an anchor. It’s an essential element from conception to execution. For Blaise, it’s not just about aesthetics, it’s about honoring where she comes from.

“Growing up on the island and being surrounded by the vibrant colors, textures, and traditions of my heritage has instilled in me a deep appreciation for craftsmanship and storytelling,” she shared. “Whether it’s drawing from traditional patterns, incorporating symbolic elements, or infusing pieces with the spirit of celebration, my culture fills each creation with a sense of identity and authenticity.”

Vavvoune’s ethos lies in sustainability as much as it does individuality and spontaneity. The designer opts to use leather leftovers from luxury brands to create her pieces. Driven by passion, community, and social responsibility, Blaise’s brand encourages its customers to reflect and reconsider their relationship with leather and its sustainability while offering ethical and high-quality crafted handbags. “We strive to inspire others to join us on our journey towards a more mindful and compassionate future.”

The brand’s community that she has in mind is made of people who reflect Vavvoune’s core values: diversity, creativity, and sustainability. People who have intentional purchasing habits, who are art-inclined, and who merit personal style over trends are who Blaise envisions as part of her community. She believes revenue isn’t the only thing that covers the cost of growth.

Vavvoune

As one who explores her creativity while designing bags, Blaise’s favorite piece she’s made and still wears the most is the Sunsa Bag. When she created it, she was still making bags solely by hand sans sketches. While there were a lot of phases of trial and error in this design process, now this carry-all is the brand’s bestseller.

The Sunsa is a similar shape as a tote but in miniature form with circular attachments for the handles with a detachable adjustable strap. Other pieces like the Efa have an interesting spacious shape that feigns the look of a minibag with a short handle. Another standout piece is the Mirey bag with its oval body and short leather handle. Often Blaise looks to any and everything for inspiration and motivation.

Vavvoune

At times she finds inspiration through moments of nostalgia or elements in nature. “Inspiration tends to strike when I’m satisfied and savoring life’s moments. I also notice that I get inspired by passionate people, not just in art or fashion, but in things that they do, love, and enjoy,” she said.

Growth in other areas while staying true to the brand’s commitment to sustainability is Blaise’s dream for Vavvoune. She wants to continue to use deadstock leather to produce her designs. In regard to expansion, she wants to go beyond the digital space like how she’s implemented the Equanimity Postcard Decks with repurposed lookbook images to give customers another tangible way to experience the brand.

As Vavvoune is so dear to the designer’s personal history, she wants her continuous connection to be about evolution, heritage, and ethical consumption. The designer is hopeful that her customer base will continue growing as she elevates alongside them.