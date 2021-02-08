Vans Tap Four Black Artist To Design Capsule Project

Photo Credit: @whygbaby

Today, VANS has announced a limited footwear collaboration designed by four rising Black artist. Artist participating are; Rewina Beshue, Sydney G. James, Tony Whlgn, and Chris Martin. All who each have a diffrent perspective, this project was created in hopes to push the culture forward while paving the way for generations to follow

As Vans remains committed to continuously uplifting the voices of marginalized communities, the partnership with these four artists reinforces the powerful role of self-expression and the awareness to the diverse representation of creativity brought to life with this project. Each week in February, Vans.com will feature a different artist delving into their story and work alongside the exclusive shoe drop, kicking off with Beshue‘s shoe this week.

In addition to the month long release of exclusive launches, Vans will also be donating $40,000 to the Black Arts Future Fund, an organization that uplifts and enhances the future of Black arts and culture. This donation will fund granting efforts to small and community-based Black arts organizations across the country. Vans fans can also lend support to Black Art Futures Fund by donating their Vans Family points up to $25,000 within the US.

“As we live our purpose to enable creative expression, we are proud to partner with each artist to uplift and amplify their voices during Black History Month and beyond,” Carly Gomez, VP Marketing of Vans The Americas said in a statement provided. The brand will also reintroduce its “Foot the Bill” program to support small businesses who have been deeply impacted by the pandemic.

For more information, shop the collection here.