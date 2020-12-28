All this month, Essence.com will present TWENTY, THE REMIX—three digital exhibits I curated celebrating excellence in the worlds of acting, art, and fashion. Continuing with a theme I love, exalting Black greatness while telling our stories, these galleries showcase those who pave the way for the next generations.
In Supreme Models, I posed the theory that the fashion industry is often the precursor to social change. If that’s true, then no one is more important than the fashion designer. In TWENTY DESIGNERS YOU SHOULD KNOW, I spotlight several trailblazing African-American designers who deserve all the laurels. In a multi-billion dollar industry dominated by White males, we are there, fighting the battle for diversity and inclusion while creating something beautiful.
—
I couldn’t be more thrilled to contribute these lists of my favorite things to a magazine as historic as ESSENCE. As a child, I read my mother’s ESSENCE magazines from cover to cover, breathing in the beauty and wonder of the Black experience. I found inspiration in the pages of ESSENCE. I hope these galleries do that for a new generation of readers.
– A fave of Jay Z, Alexander-John has collaborated with Puma, New Balance, and Reebok
– In the 1940s and 50s, she was THE designer for New York’s high society
– Designed Jacqueline Kennedy’s wedding gown
– Fans of the brand include Michelle Obama, Beyoncé, Lupita Nyong’o, and Jennifer Lopez
– Supermodel Slick Woods is a shareholder and the face of the brand
– A unisex jewelry line of sleek urban-inspired jewelry, their signature lariat-style necklace, is named after Woods’ son, Saphir
– His glamorous designs have garnered fans like Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and Tracee Ellis Ross
– Partnered with Gucci in 2017 for a menswear line
– Opened Dapper Dan of Harlem, Harlem’s first luxury fashion atelier on Lenox Avenue in partnership with Gucci
– Currently designs 5:31 a luxury streetwear collection
– Worked closely with Beyonce during the creation and launch of her Ivy Park/Adidas partnership
– Graduated from London’s prestigious Saint Martin’s School of Art
– Fans of the prolific menswear designer include The Clash, Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Fassbender, and U2
– In 2018 debuted a collaboration with online retailer ASOS
– The collection of women’s, men’s, children’s clothing, and home goods are made entirely in Africa
– Youngest tailor ever to open a store on London’s Savile Row
– In 2006, named an “Officer of the Order of the British Empire” by the Queen
– Known for slinky, body-conscious dresses adorned with colorful buttons
– Current designer of Pashko, a sustainable RTW brand
– The first African-American designer to receive a Coty Award
– The first African-American designer to launch a fragrance
– Known for her vivid prints and tailoring
– A protege of famed designer Giorgio Armani, she showed her S/S 2014 collection in the Armani/Teatro space during Milano Moda Donna
– His signature bag is known as the Bushwick Birkin
– Won the 2020 American Accessories Designer of the Year at the CFDA Awards
– Launched her label in New York in 1998
– Forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama wore a custom-made Tracy Reese dress for her 2012 DNC Convention speech
– Founded WilliWear in 1976
– Before his death in 1987, WilliWear grossed an estimated $25,000,000 a year