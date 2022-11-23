Trend Alert: Motorcycle Jackets

The trend first appeared in the early aughts as every celebrity wore one, even on the red carpet. The high collar and plethora of ways to wear it make the racer jacket hopefully a mainstay from the trend cycle. Leather jackets are always taken out of storage when it starts getting cold, but we haven’t seen motorcycle jackets as a key layering piece in a minute. It can withstand the transition of fall to winter just as well as day to night.

The versatility can fit just about anyone’s personal style. These jackets originated in Nascar driving and are now making it off the tracks and onto today’s top celebrities. If you’re someone who’s not into trying new things, monotone colorways are always a way to go, but for the more adventurous shoppers, the colorways get truly groovy, especially when shopping vintage.

You can really dress this up or down, some have been seen wearing the motorcycle jacket with minimal and extravagant dresses to play into that maximalism, and some just wear a plain white tee and simple jeans like back in the day. This trend can be for more than just the edgy girl, and it can really turn into a staple piece if you invest in one that’s designer or a good vintage find. This past fashion month, moto jackets were everywhere, from NYC to Paris.

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 29: A guest (L) wears a khaki with embroidered white logo cap from Isabel Marant, a khaki shiny leather oversized bomber, a black long tube dress, a khaki shiny leather puffy handbag, a guest (R) wears orange sunglasses, a white and blue sequined t-shirt, gold necklaces, black and white shiny leather with red embroidered pattern Luck Strike logo oversized biker jacket, blue faded denim ripped pants, outside Schiaparelli, during Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023, on September 29, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Aleali May wears sunglasses, a silver crystal cut-out pattern tank-top, a pale blue shiny leather with embroidered red / white patter zipper jacket, white leather slit / split flared pants, outside Area, during New York Fashion Week, on September 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Here’s one that Aleali May designed, similar to the one she’s wearing above.

Are you feeling this trend? Plan on working one into your wardrobe?