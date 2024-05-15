Tracee Ellis Ross And Yara Shahidi Reunite In The Latest Old Navy Campaign

Olf Navy

For the first time since appearing together on black-ish, actresses Tracee Ellis Ross and Yara Shahidi star in the latest Old Navy campaign entitled “Summering.” The brand has recently named designer Zac Posen as the chief creative officer and this campaign comes at the heels of that announcement. Old Navy is known for its tradition of iconic advertising and this campaign shows off the brand’s best cinematic-styled advertising.

The campaign is set in California at a house fête, reminiscent of an old Hollywood glamour backdrop. The vibrant summer collection is filled with bold colors and classic pieces with the actress duo dancing to “You Can Have It All” by George McCrae. It’s to feel like a memory or like stepping into your happy place. In the scene, Ross is seen wearing a bright blue linen set while Shahidi steps out in a sporty white tennis skirt and red tank top.

A cameo from Magic the Dog makes an appearance as a nod to the brand’s long-standing heritage of optimism with vivid colors. The campaign video was directed by Alice Kong who’s recognized as a storyteller of visuals that teeter between reality and imagination.

Old Navy

While on set, as the two were reunited for a TV appearance, they caught up about their evolving fashion styles and reflected on what they loved about each other’s style. On the campaign, Shahidi shares: “Tracee is a prime example of someone that invests in quality. I remember during season one [of black-ish] when I came to [her] house and I got to peek in [her] closet,” she tells ESSENCE. “It has never been about price but about quality and individuality,” she added.

Tracee admires Yara’s elegance, how she dresses, and also how she carries herself on and off the red carpet. “She’s an intelligent, beautiful, elegant young woman. And I can say that because she’s my TV child. I love seeing her out in the world and have such a sense of pride,” Ross notes.

Old Navy

“For summer, we wanted to capture a cinematic pool setting, melding the visual delight of Slim Aaron’s photography with the fun and humor of a Hollywood musical,” said Posen in a statement. “Our two fabulous stars, Tracee Ellis Ross and Yara Shahidi, host the ultimate pool party, welcoming the Old Navy family to summer up in chic activewear and breezy summer linen,” he noted.

Other looks in the campaign included Ross in another Americana-inspired outfit: a capri legging and an oversized shirt in a bright red hue and a cherry red ribbed knit maxi dress. Shahidi was spotted in bike shorts in a rich green and navy tone while the rest of the cast was dressed in summer-ready shorts and swimwear in an array of colors.

Old Navy

Shahidi’s favorite pieces were the striped shirt and sporty pieces. “Summer is incomplete if I don’t have my Old Navy workout sets. I feel like a stylish future Olympian in them. When I put on the new cute green set, I was like, ‘I am now going to go do something fun and athletic,’ so don’t be surprised—Shahidi, Olympics 2028,” Yara joked.

Ross’s go-to pieces from the collection include the ribbed spaghetti strap dress. “It’s the perfect little dress to throw on to relax by the pool or go to lunch. You can even add a little heel and jacket and wear it to dinner,” she said.

Shop the new Old Navy “Summering” collection on oldnavy.com. Prices range from $12 to $59 and sizes range from XS to 4X.