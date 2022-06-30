Tokyo Stylez Becomes The Face of Irregular Exposure’s Latest Collection

Although Pride month has come to a close, we at Essence continue to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community serving as an ally in their battle for equal rights and recognition for their contributions to our culture, country and throughout the world.

Today, we spotlight the brand Irregular Exposure, which has chosen celebrity hairstylist Tokyo Stylez to be the face of her latest collection.

The Transitional Collection, featuring celebrity hairstylist and personality Tokyo Stylez, puts a new spin on the brand’s timeless staples and connects its inclusiveness and making art wearable ideology with the acceptance movement currently taking place on social media and in popular culture.

“When I was asked to be in the collection I was super excited because I love the Irregular Exposure brand,” Stylez tells ESSENCE exclusively. “I already owned some pieces from the brand because I love everything that Irregular Exposure stands for. When Jess told me that a portion of the profits from the Transitional Collection would be going to the LBGTQIA+ and trans community via Lost N Found Youth, I wanted to be involved.”

“I adore Tokyo and have been a fan of hers for years,” says the Creative Director and Founder, Jessica Williams. “Tokyo is an Irregular Exposure girl, which is aspirational and authentic. I’ve been waiting for the perfect time to collaborate, and the Transitional collection presented an ideal opportunity!”

The LA-based brand boasts eye-catching dresses with sizing ranging from XSmall to XXLarge. It was created with the bold, sultry, and unabashedly confident fashion enthusiast in mind.

“My vision for the Transitional Collection was to execute a groundbreaking, elevated campaign that informs all communities that they are welcome at Irregular Exposure,” Williams tells us. “Everyone shops Irregular Exposure! From moms-to-be, corporate moguls, grandmothers, and students, to edgy men. I simply wanted the public to see what we see, which is beautiful and God’s gifts in everyone.”

Needless to say, Stylez loves everything from the collection, but she does have a favorite. “My favorite piece from the collection is probably the ivory bell-bottom two-piece,” Stylez explains. It just looks really rich and classy, but still with just enough sexiness to spice it up.”

Williams claims that The Transitional Collection is different from her earlier collections because she gave herself total freedom to produce whatever ideas she had. “I didn’t place fabrics or colors in a box like I have done previously. This is the most versatile collection I have ever created. I was truly in my bag with this one!”

Stylez feels that this collection was long overdue because there are not many brands collaborating with trans women. “Providing a spotlight and well-deserved opportunity to represent women in editorial campaigns is a step in the right direction. For Irregular Exposure to give me that light to shine was an amazing feeling, and I hope more brands will catch on and follow suit.”

Since the release of the Transitional Collection, the feedback has been, “Powerful!” says Williams. “I received countless emails and DMs from people that didn’t feel like they had a safe place to feel seen now telling us that they are customers for life! We’re humbled and honored.”

To learn more about the Transitional Collection, visit www.irregularexposure.com