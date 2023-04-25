TikTok Fashion Content Creator Spotlight: FlexMami

INSTAGRAM

FlexMami, aka Lillian Akenhan, is not your typical influencer. Honestly, fashion isn’t even the thing she’s really known for. Akenhan is a radio personality, author, and DJ. Her multifaceted career path and enticing personality brought her to the forefront of becoming an influencer. She has garnered the support of followers who have become a community of over 100,000 people. She’s from Sydney, Australia, which somehow makes her videos even more entertaining. Her fashion sense, although she doesn’t focus entirely on that, is so fun and colorful. She puts together looks that definitely give DJ, and I’m always saving her posts. Just look at the below and tell me her style isn’t the best. You can’t!

Article continues after video.

The content she posts tends to be on the funnier side, with tidbits of wisdom about life, relationships, and growth. Her being a Black woman makes it even better. Watching her content feels like you’re FaceTiming a friend. She’s a self-proclaimed “Professional Opinion Haver,” and to be honest, I trust pretty much everything she says as she comes off as one of the most authentic people on the internet. She’s just the type of person that you would enjoy having a conversation with, and every Black woman deserves her outlook on life, which is ease and joy, and of course, look amazing while living in it.