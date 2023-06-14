TikTok Fashion Content Creator Spotlight: Cole Habersham

Juneau Srimak

Cole Habersham, a.k.a, @cashmeretote on TikTok, has his followers on social media in the palm of his hand with unique fashion content and a magnetic personality. As an influential creator, Cole has garnered a following with over 20,000 followers on TikTok. He’s built a community of people who love fashion as much as he does. His content works so well due to his skill for exceptional storytelling; no wonder he’s also a fellow writer. Habersham also has a monthly column on his website, cashmeretote.com, where he talks about all things fashion and his personal life experiences. He has an uncanny talent for capturing his audience’s attention with his captivating narratives and witty humor. Whether he’s recounting his own experiences or sharing relatable anecdotes, he’s been a favorite to watch for me.

@cashmeretote Love love love the deifluencing dialogue happening rn and challening myself to limit my purchase behavior. 2 purchases in 3 months lets go ♬ Bach unaccompanied cello suite “Prelude” – Jianteng

At the start of the year, Habersham made it a point to refrain from over-consume, something that many fashion influencers are known for. He’s been in his “de-influencing era, ” encouraging others to try their hand at easy sustainability solutions like buying less and re-wearing clothing. Another community-oriented thing he’s been doing is encouraging followers to join his fashion group chat on Geneva called Encyclopedias in Training.

Habersham’s style is also a stand-out. We can tell he’s definitely a high-fashion girlie, and I love to see it. He’s good about being transparent with his purchasing habits and is also not afraid to share his perspectives on the internet (a terrifying place for your opinion to live). That’s why he’s a great creator to hit follow on. He’s honest and stylish, and that’s all that matters to me.