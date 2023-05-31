TikTok Fashion Content Creator Spotlight: Alexander-Julian Gibbson

Getty

Nigerian-American Alexander-Julian Gibbson has been working as a creative director, editor, and stylist in the fashion industry for over a decade. Born and raised in Houston, Texas, the sentiment “go big or go home” is something that Gibbson seems to have taken to heart. A graduate of Howard University, his visual work has been featured in publications like Vogue, GQ, and, of course, the holy grail, ESSENCE. His writing is also quite good; he’s written stories on fashion for i-D, Highsnobiety, etc. Gibbson’s point of view when it comes to fashion is somehow light-hearted yet super educational and enriching. His TikToks teeter between the two perfectly. He seems to absolutely love anime and somehow translates that into just about every video he posts and many of the looks he’s styled.

If you’re a guy who is looking for style inspiration, look no further because Gibbson’s style is unmatched. He’s not afraid to take risks and, in fact, welcomes them and the challenges of styling himself and others. He’s got a vibrant, colorful, yet put-together and sophisticated aesthetic to his looks. And his friend group is filled with just about all the stylish fashion industry folx that you can grab inspiration from as well.

From outfit of the day videos to a breakdown of what anime character would’ve served looks at The Met Gala, Gibbson’s TikTok account has a range like no other. You get to have a behind-the-scenes look at all of his celebrity styling sessions. And who knows, maybe he’ll do a whole breakdown of how he got into styling in a future post! If that’s something you’re wanting to get into, you should definitely follow. And if you’re wanting to just broaden your horizon’s in your fashion journey, give some of his videos a try to help you figure out your own personal style.