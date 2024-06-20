Tiffany & Co. Reveals New Collaboration With Artist Nina Chanel Abney

Tiffany and Co.

Today luxury jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. is announcing the next chapter of its artist collaboration series. Tiffany Atrium, the company’s social impact platform will partner with contemporary artist Nina Chanel Abney. The social platform aims to propel professional opportunities for historically underrepresented communities through the brand’s core pillars of community, creativity, and education. Tiffany & Co. commissioned Abney for her distinctive eye on new artwork and acquired it for its permanent collection.

The vibrant piece Abney created is entitled “Heart of Atrium” and reflects Tiffany Atrium’s mission along with embodying the house’s themes and DNA of love, joy, and inclusivity. Abney’s presence in the art world has earned her the prestigious Louis Comfort Tiffany award and intimately tied the brand to the art world. “What comes out of my practice is a love for my community, love for inclusion, love for social change, and just love for my culture and identity,” she said in the campaign video.

In celebration of this partnership, Tiffany and Co. hosted an intimate unveiling at the Michigan Avenue flagship store in Chicago. This was a nod to Abney’s birthplace and love of her hometown. This partnership is also in light of Pride Month and champions Abney as an LGBTQIA+ artist, in alignment with uplifting stifled voices throughout history. Abney’s unveiling coincides with Pride Month in advance of Tiffany & Co.’s sponsorship of the Chicago Pride Parade which will be held on June 30.

“It is like a full circle moment for me on coming home. It’s pretty perfect to show this work in Chicago,” she shared in the video. Abney’s impact has not gone unnoticed from her many collaborations with brands and solo exhibitions. Her special depictions of Blackness in the ordinary and mundane to the way she expresses love through her works make her a fit for this exciting partnership.