TIER Releases A Collection Of Modern-Day Luxury Resort Attire That Will Have You Traveling In Style

Courtesy of Tier

Let’s all agree that the urge to go shopping before traveling is totally acceptable. Who doesn’t want to look their best before boarding a plane? We want to look fly!

If you’re looking to build onto your summer wardrobe, you may want to take a look at the new collection by TIER. Launching today, Project 4: TIER Island SS21 has everything you need to look your best.

Inspired by exotic excursions and vibrant landscapes, the new collection invites wearers to immerse themselves in the experience of traveling in style.

Designed by the triumphant trio of Nigeria Ealey, Esaïe Jean-Simon and Victor James, the colorful collection features multiple eye-catching pieces that includes curve-clinging catsuits, patterned mini dresses, sexy swimsuits, stylish tees/hoodies, and trendy activewear inspired by TIER Island.

The highlight of the limited release is most definitely the detailing. Onlookers will surely love the inclusion of passports, island views from a window seat, and travel stamps featured on the artistically designed modern day luxury resort attire.

The collection is currently shoppable exclusively at Shoptier.nyc. Pricing ranges from $140-$430.