New York City Tourism+ Conventions

TIER, the Brooklyn-based brand with a cult following has announced its latest capsule collection. On Friday, the company announced the release of a collaborative range with New York City Tourism + Conventions. Embodying the spirit of NYC the collection features hoodies, sweatpants, socks, and baseball hats emblazoned with a newly designed logo.

This lineup marks the organization’s new brand identity and name which both launched in March (the entity was formerly referred to as NYC & Company). The color-blocked shapes were inspired by the city’s horizontal streets and vertical buildings that make it a “concrete jungle.” Additional colors utilized in the range are hues often associated with the beloved borough including a bold yellow often seen on taxis and a tone of green seen on the Statue of Liberty. There is also an orange which depicts the color seen on ferries.

New York City Tourism + Conventions

Nigeria Ealey, co-founder and creative director of TIER has a deep love of his city. He penned a love letter for it in celebration of the first-of-its-kind partnership. “From a young age I knew I would be successful—that’s how this city will make you feel, from its inspiring views to the culture of its people,” he wrote. He also expressed how his upbringing in New York shaped him to be a successful designer and creative director.

“New York City is one of the world’s fashion capitals and premier travel destinations, and our partnership with TIER brings to life those two ideas with this limited-edition collection of pieces that seamlessly fit into a traveler’s wardrobe,” said Nancy Mammana, New York City Tourism + Conventions chief marketing officer. “The design reflects the inspiration of the five boroughs and celebrates our commitment to showcasing the authenticity of New York City—its grit, glamour and enduring creativity,” she continued in a statement.

“Working with New York City Tourism by way of our new partnership is an incredible opportunity to honor our home and the home to some of the world’s most renowned communities, attractions and experiences,” noted Ealey. “I’m looking forward to the launch of our collection and excited to see all the beautiful things we have in store.”

The collection is available now to shop exclusively on shoptier.nyc. Take a look at the limited-edition pieces below.

New York City Tourism + Conventions

New York City Tourism + Conventions