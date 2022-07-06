Tie-Dye Is Trending For The Summer!
By Emerald Elitou ·

As we recover from the thrill of Essence Fest over the weekend, we’ve had time to think back on all the incredible experiences, activations, and performances. As a result, it’s safe to say that the New Orleans event is the place to be to start the summer.

We would be remiss if we didn’t mention fashion as we look back on the wonderful times, delicious meals, and amazing people. One of the trends our fashion forecasters spotted was the cheerful and festive tie-dye.

Allow us to fill you in on the colorful craze, which has roots in China in the fifth century A.D. The tie-dye technique is also rooted in West Africa in the Hausa region, with renowned indigo dye pits located in and around Kano, Nigeria. The garments that have been tie-dyed are then lavishly embroidered in traditional designs. Some believe that the tie-dyed clothing associated with hippie dress was inspired by these African traditions.

“The popularity of tie-dye began with the Company RIT knocking on doors of artists, and soon the DIY project became the emblem of the next decade. Mostly worn by people known as Hippies,” says luxury lifestyle publicist Alice Mamana.

“Tie Dye has remained the uniform of Hippie culture,” she continues. “The bold colors represent love and peace, however, it is also a way of displaying a sense of relaxing and chill, which is why we say the reemergence of tie-dye during the pandemic.”

Although this vintage look has a long history, it really rose to prominence in the late 1960s when peacemakers wore it to symbolize harmony in the midst of chaos. Although fashion has occasionally returned, it should come as no surprise that, with everything going on in our society right now, the colorful trend will be seen this summer to offer a little peace and love to our closets.

Tie-dye has been seen on a number of celebrities, including Rihanna, Lizzo, and Cardi B., and we know why.

“Tie-dye is so fly because, from a cultural perspective, it represents a few things,” says Fashion Connector AK Brown. “It represents the freedom to express one’s creativity and to be free.” She adds, “specifically from a product developer standpoint, it enhances streetwear because you can create tie-dye with different methods to elevate and really promote luxury streetwear.”

So how does one style the look so that it looks fashionable and not gimmicky? 

“The tie dye speaks for itself!” Mamana tells us. “You can easily match a tie-dye top with anything like jeans. If the tie-dye is a sweat suit, match it with any color tank or tee. For dresses, just throw on some neutral sandals or a pair of heels in one of the outstanding colors in the dress. Tie-dye does all the heavy lifting, so it’s best to keep the rest of the outfit understated and match a color in the tie-dye pattern.”

Be aware that tie-dying doesn’t have to be in rainbow hues; dark and neutral shades can significantly spice up the look as well. Furthermore, tie-dye isn’t just for t-shirts. Tie-dye can also be found on socks, jewelry, shoes, and other items.

Tie-dye is an extremely versatile technique. Depending on how you’re feeling, you can be modest or extravagant.

Ahead, see a few tie-dye items we believe would be a great asset to your wardrobe this summer.

01
Loops & Wales HOTSOX Women’s Knit Radial Tie Dye Crew Socks
Photo Courtesy of Loop & Wales
available at Loops & Wales $8 Shop Now
02
While We’re aWake Green Tiedye Short
Photo Courtesy of While We’re aWake
available at While We’re aWake $15 Shop Now
03
Lezat NICO SHIRT DRESS – GRASS TIE DYE
Photo Courtesy of Lezat
available at Lezat $20 Shop Now
04
Abercrombie & Fitch YPB Pride Tank
Photo Courtesy of Abercrombie & Fitch
available at Abercrombie & Fitch $30 Shop Now
05
Halara Halter Tie-Dye Backless Crisscross Textured Jumpsuit
Photo Courtesy of Halara
available at Halara $30 Shop Now
06
Pandora ME Styling Tie-dye Double Link
Photo Courtesy of Pandora
available at Pandora $35 Shop Now
07
Minnetonka Heidi
Photo Courtesy of Minnetonka
available at Minnetonka $40 Shop Now
08
Heart Blaster Relax Pants Sage / Black Splat
Photo Courtesy fo Heart Blaster
available at Heart Blaster $48 Shop Now
09
Dippin’ Daisys Vision Top
Photo Courtesy of Dippin’ Daisys
available at Dippin’ Daisys $50 Shop Now
10
Vitality THE CORE BRA+ RIO
Photo Courtesy of Vitality
available at Vitality $52 Shop Now
11
Toms Mallow Crossover
Photo Courtesy of Toms
available at Toms $55 Shop Now
12
Yandy Plus Size Ride Or Dye Pajama Set
Photo Courtesy of Yandy
available at Yandy $57 Shop Now
13
Superga TIE-DYE YELLOW MULTI
Photo Courtesy of Superga
available at Superga $60 Shop Now
14
Bobeau Nora Tie Dye Wrap Maxi Dress
Photo Courtesy of Bobeau
available at Bobeau $68 Shop Now
15
Fara ZEN DRESS SHADOW TIE DYE
Photo Courtesy of Fara
available at Fara $193 Shop Now
16
Zadig & Voltaire Tie Dye One Piece Swimsuit
Photo Courtesy of Zadig & Voltaire
available at Zadig & Voltaire $248 Shop Now

