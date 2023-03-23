Tia Adeola’s Newest Campaign Utilizes The Power Of Women

Sophia Wilson / Tia Adeola

Tia Adeola‘s Fall Winter 2023 collection was adorned by none other than rapper Dess Dior aka Adeola’s most recent muse. Shot on medium format film by young photographer Sophia Wilson, the images make up the first campaign shoot featuring Adeola’s newest collection fresh off the runway from New York Fashion Week F/W 2023.

Adeola’s runways always champion Black women in all their shapes, sizes, and shades. Her recent F/W 23 collection took fashion week by storm with signature ruffles and lacey details. The campaign’s pieces feature a vibrant blue backless dress with ruched sides and a dramatic train, a short black dress with another backless detail, and white feathered trimming. Lastly, a mesh black and blue dress with elegant draping details at the bust and sleeves.

“This was a last-minute shoot. Three Black women artists creating art. I visualized the images before they came to life, and between Sophia shooting and Dess as our muse, I knew they would turn out exactly as I’d imagined. Although they were samples straight from the runway, every single look, we tried on fit so seamlessly, almost as though it was tailored to her specifically, which is the beauty of the apparel.”

The select items from the collection are available now on tiaadeola.com