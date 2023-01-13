This Week In Black Fashion

Essence Magazine

Fashion week is looming, and we know that all the PR girlies are probably stressed over budgets and emails, but every season, there’s usually lots of success reached, and the relief of a show ending smoothly allows for a deep satisfying sigh. This week there were many announcements that we did not see coming and some that were pleasantly surprising, from collaborations that will absolutely need to be added to each of your closets to some news that pays homage to a beloved late designer.

Fashion can be fleeting, but this week I think we can relish in some moments to have real dialogue. Take a look through all the happens of fashion this week.

Preston Heron Showing For NYFW F/W 23

The New York-based designer Heron Preston has actually never done a fashion show for New York Fashion Week. He’s only ever shown in Paris starting in 2017, and since then, he’s finally making his debut in the American fashion capital. He’s said that this collection in February will feel “very New York,” and he’s announced his 3D-printed shoe collaboration with Zellerfeld will be reimagined, according to WWD’s exclusive coverage. We’re excited to see what the New York native has in mind for what New York represents to him.

CFDA Announces NYFW February Calendar

The time has come for street style roundups and fashion show reviews. The CFDA announced who all is going to be showing for the Fall/Winter 2023 February calendar. Some very exciting names to support are listed. Last fashion week left us in awe of designers like Tia Adeola, and it’s only going to get better this season with new energy and fresh ideas. See all of the Black designers showing this season here.

Carhart WIP X Marni For Groovy Collaboration

The collaboration’s campaign shot by Lengua features the grooviest people, like music legend Bootsy Collins, donned in the workwear collaboration adorned with floral print. The 60’s inspired capsule collection features a two-toned long skirt, a multi-colored patchwork long sleeve, a few more floral short-sleeve-button downs, and flared two-toned pants to really drive that 70’s feel. We’re loving high-fashion brands making pieces more accessible through collaborations like this.

KidSuper Is Announced a Temporary Replacement For Vigil at LV

It has been announced that Colm Dillane, founder, and designer of New York-based band KidSuper, will be taking guest editing in the interim while they continue to search for an artistic director for Louis Vuitton Men’s. Dillane has reportedly been “embedded into the men’s studio” in preparation for Louis Vuitton’s Autumn/Winter 2023 menswear collection, presenting on January 19th at Paris Fashion Week. This is Louis Vuitton’s first announcement of a collection being a co-creation with a guest designer, but it still leaves us in wonderment about whether or not this will be a continuing theme in Louis Vuitton’s fashion show process or if there will be a permanent replacement to fill the void of Abloh’s great contributions.

Stüssy X Timberland Drop Coming

On January 13th, the two brands are blending together to make the ultimate hiking boot. Using GORE-TEX leather and Vibram soles, this boot is sure to be sturdy. Coming in a black colorway with interchangeable laces with the choice of black or neon green and a classic tan colorway in a fuzzier texture. The two haven’t collaborated in quite a while, so this is a nice surprise! Cop the shoe on either website before they’re all sold out.

Chicago Bulls X Off-White Announced

The basketball team has announced a collaboration with Off-White. The birthplace of the late Virgil Abloh was Chicago, and he had a great love for the sport. It makes sense to have this collaboration come about as there’s a huge chance if Abloh were alive today, there would’ve already been a collaboration in the works. The collection will comprise of four items: two varsity jackets, a hoodie, and a T-shirt.