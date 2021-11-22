These Better Than Basic Pieces Will Be 50% Off—Before Black Friday

I appreciate these two retailers getting ahead of the Black Friday/Cyber Monday game. Starting tomorrow, the 23rd, Ann Taylor will offer 50% off your entire purchase and on Wednesday, the 24th, LOFT will do the same. These deals will continue until next Tuesday the 30th, but their Cyber Monday offerings will start a day early. On Sunday the 28th, both brands are adding free shipping to the mix and LOFT will increase their sale from 50 to 60% off their entire site.
I sometimes forget to check out such massive mainstream brands. What’s important to remember is that they’re the ones that often have the best deals. And more importantly, most are not as “one-note” as they use to be. In addition to their “grown-up, everyday woman” offerings, you’ll find some trendy gems if that’s what you’re looking for, or solid staples with of-the-moment cuts and colors, that can work with just about any look. Their fuzzy cross-body bag or pom-pom hats are great for teens, the artsy, lightweight earrings are nice for that aunt that likes to dress up and depending on your mom’s style and needs, either the long-sleeve sparkly midi, the double-breasted wool coat, or the animal-print slippers or pink pj’s will do nicely…they’ve got options. Personally, I want the coat…and the peachy cropped cords.
Remember, the 50% sale starts Tuesday for Ann Taylor and Wednesday for LOFT. The prices below do not reflect the 50% off discounts. Do the math and happy shopping!
01
DOUBLE BREASTED DREAM
What I love about the cut and length of this coat is that it can work with a plaid miniskirt and combat boots or a black cocktail dress or church clothes…now that’s a modern basic. Available in sizes XXS-XXL. Ann Taylor Textured Double Breasted Coat in Black
02
A FINE FEDORA
If you or your loved ones live in a mild winter climate, consider gifting a felt fedora. Heather grey is a happier departure from black, it still looks great with black, but also with navy, camel, white or burgundy and with houndstooth or plaids that include any combination of these hues. Available in one size. Ann Taylor Felt Fedora in Heather Grey
03
COZY CROSSBODY
This also comes in black, so if you were concerned about ink or lipstick ruining the interior, the black version is there for you. Reviewers say the strap of this bag is on the smaller side, so this might be better for the slim and petite pretties in your life. LOFT Sherpa Sling Bag in Whisper White or Black
04
ROSE GOLD GODDESS
This dress is dedicated to the folks who love to sparkle and appreciate being comfortable. You’ve got your long sleeves, the midi length, and the A-line cut. Best of all, this frock has range: wear it with tall boots to a festive dinner with friends or with sequin stilettos to a formal holiday soiree. Available in sizes 0-14. Ann Taylor Sequin Midi Flare Dress in Rose Gold
05
DARLING DANGLERS
These lightweight, pierced danglers have a two-and-a-half inch drop. Never underestimate the usefulness of “ear décor” as I like to call it. Statement earrings will save the day if you need to just pull your hair back. And with a little lip gloss and a simple neckline, you’re suddenly festive and done. LOFT Celestial Earrings
06
PEACHY KEEN
A bright pant in a cozy material is a lovely combination. The cropped cut and straight leg of this pair is on-trend. Cords are just easy to live in the winter. Wear these with an oversized sweater or a fine knit, tucked inside. They’re super soft and warm. Available in jean sizes 24-34, with regular, curvy and tall options. LOFT Curvy Straight Corduroy Pants
07
PASTEL PRETTY
I love pastel candy colors against our skin tones. They just bring out the glow. Available in one size. LOFT Flecked Faux Fur Pom Pom Hat in Cream
08
DISTINCT LINKS
Curb chains are back. They were a thing during the height of hip-hop, and now that 14k jewelry has returned to the forefront of fashion, these chunky chains are popular again. A real one will cost you thousands, so just enjoy the trend with this better-than-basic costume version, with splashes of enamel color along the links. Ann Taylor Enamel Chain Necklace in Celestial Blue
09
WILD THINGS
I read somewhere that there is always a market for animal print. There are some designers and brands that have included it in some capacity within their offerings, since they started having offerings. Someone in your life wants these. Available in sizes S,M,L. LOFT Faux Fur Twist Slippers in Cairo Brown
10
PRETTY IN PINK
It’s always nice to put on a fresh pair of pjs’, but it’s hard to find actual pajama sets these days. Thanks Ann Taylor for offering a one-and-done gift option. These are super soft and machine washable. Available in sizes XS-XL. Ann Taylor Pajama Set in Razzle Dazzle