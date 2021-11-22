These Better Than Basic Pieces Will Be 50% Off—Before Black Friday

I appreciate these two retailers getting ahead of the Black Friday/Cyber Monday game. Starting tomorrow, the 23rd, Ann Taylor will offer 50% off your entire purchase and on Wednesday, the 24th, LOFT will do the same. These deals will continue until next Tuesday the 30th, but their Cyber Monday offerings will start a day early. On Sunday the 28th, both brands are adding free shipping to the mix and LOFT will increase their sale from 50 to 60% off their entire site.

I sometimes forget to check out such massive mainstream brands. What’s important to remember is that they’re the ones that often have the best deals. And more importantly, most are not as “one-note” as they use to be. In addition to their “grown-up, everyday woman” offerings, you’ll find some trendy gems if that’s what you’re looking for, or solid staples with of-the-moment cuts and colors, that can work with just about any look. Their fuzzy cross-body bag or pom-pom hats are great for teens, the artsy, lightweight earrings are nice for that aunt that likes to dress up and depending on your mom’s style and needs, either the long-sleeve sparkly midi, the double-breasted wool coat, or the animal-print slippers or pink pj’s will do nicely…they’ve got options. Personally, I want the coat…and the peachy cropped cords.

Remember, the 50% sale starts Tuesday for Ann Taylor and Wednesday for LOFT. The prices below do not reflect the 50% off discounts. Do the math and happy shopping!